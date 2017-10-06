Council to discuss plans for hotel at Windsor Racecourse

A new 150-room hotel at Windsor Racecourse could move a step closer to getting planning permission next week.

Members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel are due to discuss the plans for the four-storey building at a meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors had been set to decide on the project’s future at the panel’s last meeting on September 13.

But the council’s head of planning, Jenifer Jackson, removed the plans from the agenda at the last minute so changes could be made to the application.

It is now being recommended that councillors authorise Ms Jackson to complete negotiations on flood risk and transport matters with the racecourse before approving planning permission.

The planning officer’s report says: “The applicant has set out a case for Very Special Circumstances which is that there is an existing and growing demand for hotel accommodation in the Windsor area.”

It adds that the building of a hotel in the already-developed Windsor Racecourse complex would benefit the borough and support the contribution the racecourse makes to the economy of the area.

If approved, the hotel will include a reception, bar and dining room.

About 20 rooms could also be set aside for stable staff to use on race days.

Council officers say the development proposes ‘insufficient’ car parking spaces for the number of rooms on the site.

But the racecourse says there is land for additional parking if needed.

The meeting is taking place at Windsor Guildhall and starts at 7pm.