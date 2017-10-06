Guide dog visits Lilliput Learners Pre-School

A visit from Goldie the Labrador helped pre-school children in Windsor learn about the ways that guide dogs help blind and partially sighted people.

Members of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association dropped in at Lilliput Learners Pre-School, in Smiths Lane, on Tuesday, September 26.

They brought three-year-old Goldie along, with the youngsters getting a chance to stroke the cute canine.

Children were told about how guide dogs make good companions and how they keep blind and partially people safe when they are out and about.

Lynne Sanderson, deputy manager at Lilliput Learners, said: “By the end of it all the children had stroked the dogs and were very happy and comfortable. It certainly helped some of them get involved in the group.”

Visit www.guidedogs.org.uk for information.