Chris Froome and David Weir cheer on cyclists at Palace to Palace ride

Chris Froome and David Weir cheered cyclists across the finish line at Windsor Racecourse as they completed the Palace to Palace ride in aid of The Prince’s Trust.

The flagship fundraising event for the charity, which helps young people get into jobs, education and training, saw about 4,000 cyclists ride from Buckingham Palace to Windsor.

With four-time Tour de France winner Froome and multi-gold medal winning Paralympian Weir cheering on the cyclists, BBC’s Carol Kirkwood and presenter Mel Giedroyc were among those to saddle up.

The event, now in its 12th year, has raised more than £3.5million.

Chris Froome said: “It was a pleasure to support all the riders and fundraisers taking part in the Palace to Palace ride today. Thousands of cyclists have put in hard work training and raising vital funds for The Prince’s Trust.

“I want to say congratulations to all the fundraisers and cyclists, as their efforts will make a crucial difference to the lives of disadvantaged young people around the country.”

David Weir said: “It was fantastic to see all the cyclists take to the roads today in support of The Prince’s Trust. I know a lot of hard work has gone into preparing for the ride, so I would like to say well done to all the riders who took part.

“The funds Palace to Palace has raised will make a vital difference to the lives of young people, supporting them to overcome barriers reach their goals.”