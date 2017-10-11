Police release CCTV image to track down potential witnesses for Windsor murder investigation

A CCTV image has been released of six potential witnesses who may have crucial information for a murder investigation in Windsor.

Police want to speak to the two women and four men in the image about an assault on Mohammed Rasheed which took place between 1.50am and 2.10am near Goswell Hill on Sunday, September 10.

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley, died of his injuries in hospital.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of murder and both have been released on police bail until December 13.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “If you are one of the six people in the image or you recognise them then please contact us on 101 as a matter of urgency.

“We are also appealing more generally to members of the public who were in the service road area at the bottom of Goswell Hill between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday, September 10.

“You may have information about the case and not realise.”

Members of the public have also been asked to check their phones and ask their friends if they have any information about the incident.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference URN 929 10/9/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you can help.