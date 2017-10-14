Alexander Devine charity families treated to trip to Legoland

Families were given VIP treatment during a day out at Legoland.

Each year the theme park invites families supported by the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service for a day of fun-filled activities.

A cast of entertainers from the resort greeted the families on Sunday, October 1, before they headed into the park to enjoy the rides and attractions.

Hospice founder Fiona Devine said: “We can’t say thank you enough to Legoland, this means so much to our children, families and our staff.

“Days like this make magical memories for all to enjoy and remember and that is a priceless gift.”

The event was organised on behalf of the Merlin’s Magic Wand, which is the dedicated children’s charity for Merlin Entertainments.

Model makers and landscape designers from the resort are also creating a sensory garden for the grounds of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Woodlands Park.