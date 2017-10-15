Kenneth Branagh Award brings curtain down on Windsor Fringe Festival

A competition showcasing the best new scriptwriting talent from across the globe helped bring the curtain down on this year’s Windsor Fringe Festival.

The final of the Kenneth Branagh Award for New Drama Writing took place at Windsor’s Brigidine School.

The contest saw 257 scripts submitted from 17 countries, with casts from the three shortlisted finalists performing on Saturday.

Lyndsey Honour’s play Fade Out, which tells the story of an aging female rock star who makes a comeback after 26 years away from the limelight, was named the winner.

Lyndsey said: “It’s an amazing feeling to have someone respond to your work in a positive way.”

Wendy Dickenson’s Clara at Noon, which focuses on the abuse of an elderly widow by her carer, also made the final three alongside David Hendon’s Hometime.