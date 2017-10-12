Top cop says Windsor will not lose its police station

Assurances have been made by the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police that a police station will remain in Windsor.

The force has been searching for a new base in the town since it decided to close its front counter services at its Alma Road station in April 2016.

It had been in discussions with the Royal Borough about moving into York House after the council-owned site undergoes its multi-million pound redevelopment.

But in July, TVP said it had ‘formally withdrawn its interest’ in sharing the council offices in Sheet Street and was looking at alternative sites.

Chief Constable Francis Habgood told a meeting of the borough’s Crime and Disorder Panel on Thursday: “We’re not closing Windsor Police Station.

“You’ll know we’ve had a long and at times painful journey trying to find alternative accommodation for the Windsor Police Station.

“Unfortunately work to try and co-locate on borough land has not been fruitful so we’re now having to go back to look what’s out on the market or redeveloping our current site.”

Mr Habgood told councillors that TVP has been looking at how much land it needs to retain on its current site and what options it has for any unneeded land at the Alma Road station.

He added: “When we do eventually demolish Windsor Police Station, given its too big for what we need and needs massive investment, we will redevelop the site on that location in all likelihood.”

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “We certainly get a lot of comments from residents that a visible police counter is something that they miss.

“The size of the town would suggest that we need a police station.

“Hopefully we’re at the point where the Chief Constable and the Police Crime Commissioner recognise we need to keep a station here.”