In pictures: The Brain Tumour Charity's Twilight Walk

About 1,000 people turned out to help advance cures for brain tumours, with support from a World Cup-winning ex-rugby player.

Lewis Moody, who was part of the 2003 England team which won the tournament in Australia, joined The Brain Tumour Charity’s 10km Twilight Walk late yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The Farnborough-based organisation has run the event for five years, and this year saw its highest number of participants yet.

They left from Windsor Leisure Centre in Stovell Road, and the charity’s CEO Sarah Lindsell estimated about a third of walkers had a brain tumour.

“1,000 people have come together to unite, to share, to collaborate, because we are so desperate to get closer to that cure,” she said.

The charity hoped to raise about a quarter of a million pounds on the day.

Other fundraisers were walking for someone they knew who had suffered from a tumor.

Lewis, who runs the Lewis Moody Foundation, funds research which will improve the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumours.

“He has supported us for a couple of years now,” Sarah explained. “He does the walk with us.”

She added that the rugby star was ‘moved’ by the families and ‘particularly young children’ who were affected by the condition.