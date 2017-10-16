Windsor Lions host 21st annual Swimathon fundraiser

A charity swimming event raised money for worthy causes yesterday (Sunday), with more than 50 teams signing up.

The Windsor Lions’ Swimathon saw teams of eight swim the length of the Windsor Leisure Centre’s pool for 55 minutes.

It is the 21st time the annual event has been held.

Participants, who gain sponsorship, included a Mayor’s Team, brownies and girl guides.

“It is a great opportunity for local good causes and charities to have an event whereby they can raise money for themselves,” said John Jenkins, the club’s PR director.

“The idea is that the swimmers get sponsorship by lengths (swam of the pool) or for participating, and then they are rewarded by the money that they raise for themselves.”

The challenge has raised nearly £175,000 for charities based in the area, and schools, sports clubs, service organisations and individuals have all benefited from it.

“It’s a great, fun event,” John said.

“The Windsor Lions love to do club events. Everybody has a role to play.”

The Lions organise the event, which took place at the Stovell Road centre, meaning fundraisers do not need to bother with anything other than fundraising.

“Swimming is popular,” added John. “It can attract swimmers of all age groups.”

The Lions club has raised more than £2million since it was founded in 1961.

Its other activities include charity auctions, golf days and quiz nights.

Visit www.windsorlions.co.uk for more about the club.