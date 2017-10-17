Olympic rower Katherine Grainger visits Trinity St Stephen First School

Britain’s most decorated female Olympian was welcomed to Trinity St Stephen First School.

Rower Dame Katherine Grainger visited children at the school in Vansittart Road with her five Olympic medals today (Tuesday).

She spoke to children about her sporting life and the story behind her medals but also the disappointment of times she did not achieve sporting goals.

After she spoke the children had a chance to ask the rowing star their own questions.

Headteacher Louise Lovegrove said: “Her love of sport, and in particular rowing, was evident as well as the fierce determination to persevere until she had achieved her goals.

“The children asked some great questions, including asking for advice in becoming a world class sprinter.

“Maybe we will be inviting home-grown talent back in the future.”