Prime Minister Theresa May visits Thames Hospice

An awareness week at Thames Hospice was topped off with a visit from a special guest on Friday, October 13.

Prime Minister Theresa May paid a visit to the centre in Hatch Lane and met staff, volunteers and patients.

Her visit coincided with Hospice Care Week, which saw the hospice release a new video outlining the need for its expansion at Bray Lake to further its work to provide care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The hospice, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, was granted planning permission for the new facility in July.

Chief executive Debbie Raven said: “We were absolutely thrilled and honoured to welcome the Prime Minister to our hospice on Friday.

“The visit was a wonderful way to highlight the outstanding care we provide in our local community, helping to support patients and their families at a very difficult time.”

Debbie, along with chair of trustees Martin Jervis, showed Maidenhead’s MP initial plans of the 28-bed state-of-the-art hospice.

Mrs May said: “It was a pleasure to meet the residents at Thames Hospice and also the staff who do an outstanding job, not just in looking after those in their care, but also their families and loved ones.

“Thames Hospice is a fantastic local charity and I look forward to there being a new hospice at Bray Lake in my own constituency.”