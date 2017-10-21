Windsor school children donate food to day centre

A head boy and head girl handed over food donations to a day centre on behalf of their school last week.

On Thursday, October 12, St Edward’s Royal Free Ecumenical Middle School marked harvest festival with a church service where pupils donated goods to be handed out to the community.

The school holds this ‘celebration day’ each year, also raising money for a chosen charity.

This year, more than £1,700 was raised for Save the Children and Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD) with an afternoon of fun and games including sponge throwing, apple bobbing and guess how many sweet in the jar.

The school’s head boy and girl Thomas Bartoletti and Connie Hedley, both 12, visited King George VI Day Centre in Clarence Road.

The pair took the food donations collected by pupils which will be given to elderly users of the service.

Headteacher Rod Welsh said: “Celebration day is one of the highlights of the year for the pupils as they have great fun raising money for the school’s chosen charities.”