Trevelyan Middle School unveils new playground trail thanks to Tesco cash boost

11:00AM, Sunday 22 October 2017
'Laughter and fun' is being provided by a new trim trail at Trevelyan Middle School.
The new addition to the playground, which includes a climbing frame, was unveiled on Tuesday.
The school in Wood Close secured a £5,000 cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.
Head of school Nicola Chandler said: “It is an extra something for pupils to enjoy at break and lunchtime.
“The trail and climbing frame allow pupils to climb, play and have some much need fun and laughter. It is always lovely to see pupils letting off steam and laughing out loud.”
