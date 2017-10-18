Woman cut from car following crash which closes Windsor Road

05:47PM, Wednesday 18 October 2017
Firefighters had to shut Windsor Road in Datchet following a crash this afternoon (Wednesday).
Crews from Langley and Slough were sent to the scene at about 12.30pm, where they used hydraulic cutters to free a woman from a Mercedes A Class so she could be treated by paramedics.
A driver of a Land Rover also involved in the incident was unharmed.
The road reopened after about an hour. Police also attended.
