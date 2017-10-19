Plans to build more than 80 homes in Sunninghill submitted to council

More than 80 homes could be built at a former gasworks site.

A planning application for 53 residential houses, 24 residential apartments and four residential coach houses has been submitted to the borough.

The proposal is for the former British Gas site in Bridge Road which ceased production in 1963 but the gas holder was only demolished in 2013.

Representatives from the Society for the Protection of Ascot and Environs have met with the applicant, property developer St William.

Team leader for Sunninghill and Ascot, Peter Shaw, said: “There are some concerns about access to and from Bridge Road for residents of the development and people who are already established in the estate next door.

“It is a very large development right in the thick of Sunninghill and it will have an effect, hopefully a benefit, on the area.”

The site is 1.5 miles from Ascot station and two from Sunningdale.