Windsor's faulty street lights need fixing for 'sake of security'

Concerns that street lights in the town have been faulty for more than eight months have been raised by a councillor.

A resident, who asked not to be named, contacted the council back in February about street lights in Clarence Road, Windsor, near the Shell garage and in the underpass, not working.

In a back and forth of emails seen by the Express, she told the council she did not feel safe walking through the area at night.

She also raised the concern that paths in Alexandra Gardens are very dark at night, 10 days before a woman was raped there in the early hours of Saturday, August 26.

The most recent response is from David Scott, the borough’s head of communities and highways, at the end of September.

He states that the lack of lighting in the subway was ‘traced to an electrical fault’ but could not confirm how the supply had been ‘interrupted’.

On Monday, the frustrated resident said she had still not been updated on any progress.

Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Ind, Clewer North), who has been following up on the resident’s concerns with the relevant departments, said: “We are taking this forward as fast as we can.

“What is interesting is that they discovered some power issues.

“It is frustrating that the work isn’t done and why the investigation seems to be taking an awful long time.

“For the sake of security we want a better and more immediate response.

“We welcome her input as it has helped uncover some concerns.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough confirmed that officers are working on resolving the problem.

An investigation into the rape in Alexandra Gardens is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Thames Valley Police encourages anyone with any information to call 101 quoting reference 43170253712.