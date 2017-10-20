The Firestation arts centre site reopens as The Old Court

A new-look arts centre opened its doors to the public yesterday (Thursday).

Martin Denny Management Ltd took over the running of the council-owned arts centre in St Leonards Road on October 1.

Previously known as The Firestation, it has reopened as The Old Court, the building’s original name.

The new provider, which has been responsible for running the Windsor Festival for the past 17 years, was awarded the contract in May.

Since the keys were handed over at the beginning of the month, regular groups which use the centre have continued to do so while it was refurbished.

Martin Denny said: “The refurbishment has involved an enormous group of people and hard work.

“We have painted all the main public areas and there has been a lot of work to do in the cellars.”

He added that the ‘big statement’ of the refurbishment is that all the doors have been painted blue from red – a nod to the building’s history as a courthouse, police station and fire station.

The Windsor & Eton Brewery has also come on board to run the centre’s bar.

“They, like me, are very much a community-focused organisation.

“They are very good at what they do and they will bring a lot to this space,” said Martin.

Brewery owner Will Calvert said when the new management was announced he knew he wanted to be involved in the new era.

“It is a nice project for us because it is so in the community, it is in a fantastic part of the town,” said Will.

“It is a real opportunity to make a great little community in the cultural centre.

“We think we can bring a broad group of people into the arts centre.”

Thursday will see a new programme of events at The Old Court start with three nights of live music.