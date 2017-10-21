Personal trainer to lunge The Long Walk in aid of Alzheimer's Society

A personal trainer is preparing to lunge 5km along The Long Walk for charity.

Daryl Watson, 24, from Cippenham, is taking on the challenge to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

He chose to support the charity as his grandmother was diagnosed with the disease 18 months ago.

Daryl said he picked the challenge as he has always found the lunge more difficult than other exercises.

“I wanted to challenge myself rather than doing a standard event,” he said.

“I thought why not do something that I find the most challenging.”

As well as his work as a personal trainer around Berkshire he works in the sports department at The Westgate School in Cippenham Lane.

On Saturday, October 28, Daryl plans on lunging his way from The Copper Horse statue to Windsor Castle and back a few hundred metres to bring the distance to 5km.

“I have been training for the past two months and I am aiming to hopefully finish it in less than four hours,” he added.

Initially he aimed to raise £500 for the charity but his total has hit nearly £750 and now he wants to raise £1,000.

On the day he plans on having friends and family cheering him for parts of the route, including his grandmother.

Visit www.gofundme.com/Daryl5KLungeWalk to sponsor Daryl.