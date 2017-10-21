Retired teacher ready for debut exhibition at Windsor Contemporary Art Fair

A retired school teacher will exhibit her abstract art alongside 150 national and international artists next month.

Violet Lake, 61, from Cippenham, is one of a handful of local artists exhibiting at the Windsor Contemporary Art Fair.

She said she takes inspiration from Monet and her collection features seascapes and scenery.

To create her artworks she uses her fingers, knives and the ends of paintbrushes, giving them a textured effect.

Violet became serious about art when she retired from St Mary’s Primary School, in Yew Tree Road, Slough, in 2015.

“Painting is something I always liked but found I had no time to do when I was a teacher,” she said.

“This will be my first serious art fair, I thought I should just give it a shot.

“I am excited. I’ve got all my paintings ready – I will go there, display them and be myself.”

The 13th annual event will take place over two days at Windsor Racecourse on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.

On display will be a range of art forms, from glass to sculpture and photography to textural abstract.

Visitors will also have the chance to get involved with an interactive art corner with artist-led workshops and live demonstrations by exhibiting artists.