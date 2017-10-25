Windsor MP Adam Afriyie meets with charity group tackling social isolation

MP for Windsor Adam Afriyie met with members of the Men’s Matters group to hear about the work it does in tackling social isolation among older men.

The group formed in September last year to provide people over 55 living in the town with a chance to socialise.

It now runs weekly drop-in sessions in Dedworth, Langley and Maidenhead.

Mr Afriyie visited the group at All Saints Church, in Dedworth Road, on Friday, October 20, and listened to a presentation on its work.

He then spoke to members about his understanding of the growing problem of social isolation before swapping stories about his own experiences.

Men’s Matters chairman Tim Walker said: “He [Adam Afriyie] seemed to have a real concern on this issue.

“If the need is there then people need the support.”

Men’s Matters has weekly drop-in centre meetings from 1pm to 3.30pm on Mondays at All Saints Church.