Eton toddler group hosts Halloween themed fun

Spooky music filled a church hall for a Halloween themed toddler group event.

On Thursday, October 19, children at the Eton Wick Parent & Toddler Group came to the session in fancy dress.

There was pumpkin painting, arts and crafts.

Amber Ellis Ramsey who organises the group said: “We try and do different things for different days like Christmas, Easter and Halloween.

“They had a lot of Halloween music, all the children were cheering. Most of them were dressed up as well.”

The group meets on Thursdays during term time at Eton Wick Methodist Church in Alma Road.