Heathrow third runway consultation reopens

01:07PM, Thursday 26 October 2017
A consultation on a third runway at Heathrow has been reopened by the Department for Transport (DfT) to include new evidence.
The Draft Airports National Policy statement public consultation ran from February to May, and will now be reopened until Tuesday, December 19.
A series of new reports published by DfT include an updated noise analysis and a new air quality plan.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The case for expanding Heathrow is as strong as ever and we want to hear your views on it. This is an important consultation and I encourage everybody to get involved across the UK.”
Parliament is due to vote on whether to support a final National Policy Statement in the first half of next year.
Visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/heathrow-expansion-revised-draft-airports-national-policy-statement for details.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Hungry residents in Slough and Windsor can now have a Big Mac sent directly to their door as McDonald’s joins forces with a food delivery service in the towns.
A teenage girl has described the ‘creepy’ moment a man tried to grab her while she was getting changed at Windsor Leisure Centre.