Windsor pupils wear whiskers to school to support Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Children wore whiskers to school to raise money for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Youngsters from Homer First School, in Testwood Road, took part in the Wear Your Whiskers event on Friday, October 20.

They raised £200 for the charity, which has been named as the school’s chosen good cause to support for the year.

Pupils also met a former Battersea resident, Jessie the British bulldog, who has now found her forever home with Homer’s co-headteacher Vicky Brand.

The school has already donated a collection of treats and toys for cats and dogs to the charity’s Old Windsor rescue centre this term.

Co-headteacher Gemma Sharma said supporting the charity had helped the youngsters learn life skills about how to care and respect animals.

