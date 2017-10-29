Windsor pupils wear whiskers to school to support Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

01:00PM, Sunday 29 October 2017
Children wore whiskers to school to raise money for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
Youngsters from Homer First School, in Testwood Road, took part in the Wear Your Whiskers event on Friday, October 20.
They raised £200 for the charity, which has been named as the school’s chosen good cause to support for the year.
Pupils also met a former Battersea resident, Jessie the British bulldog, who has now found her forever home with Homer’s co-headteacher Vicky Brand.
The school has already donated a collection of treats and toys for cats and dogs to the charity’s Old Windsor rescue centre this term.
Co-headteacher Gemma Sharma said supporting the charity had helped the youngsters learn life skills about how to care and respect animals.
