Hundreds turn out for pumpkin party in Windsor town centre

Windsor Royal Shopping hosted ‘the best pumpkin party in Berkshire’ on Saturday with hundreds of children turning out to test their carving skills.

Tables and chairs were laid out at the outdoor shopping centre as youngsters and adults got to work designing their prized pumpkins.

They had templates to work from to create the classic spooky smiles associated with the big orange fruit.

Some competitors pushed the boundaries though as they spray-painted their pumpkins with glitter.

Free family tickets to Legoland were up for grabs for the best design while people also had the chance to take part in a treasure hunt which involved following clues to find six hidden pumpkins across the town centre.

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach said: “We had about 250 pumpkins which clearly wasn’t enough so we’re going to have to look at that next year.

“We still think we offer the best pumpkin party in Berkshire.”

The event was organised by the Windsor and Eton Town Partnership, with volunteers from the Windsor Contemporary Art Fair and Royal Borough ambassadors helping out on the day.

Mr Roach added: “We have some real pumpkin carving professionals who are really keen to win so the level and the quality goes up every year.”