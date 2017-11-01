Father and son ordered to pay back more than £80k for building scams

A father and son who scammed Royal Borough residents with rogue building work have been ordered to pay back more than £80,000 following an investigation by Trading Standards.

Anthony and Tony Reed, both from Windsor, and who traded as ABC Roofing, were prosecuted after an investigation revealed they had been overcharging customers for work or charging for work that was never done.

In one case a resident was overcharged almost £40,000.

At Reading Crown Court on Thursday, October 26, Anthony Reed, 61, was ordered to pay a total of £77,990.32 to be distributed to six of the pair’s victims, who will receive compensation payments ranging from £52,995.52 to £698.48.

He was also ordered to pay the council’s legal fees of £39,214.

Tony Reed, 27, has to pay £5,282.69 under a separate confiscation order.

The pair were originally convicted in March 2016 when Anthony Reed admitted six offences under the Fraud Act 2006, and his son Tony admitted one further offence under the same act.

Anthony Reed received a 20-month suspended prison sentence, a supervision order and was ordered to undertake a thinking skills programme.

Tony Reed was sentenced to 180 hours unpaid work and given a one year community and supervision order.

The repayment to their victims comes after Royal Borough’s Trading Standards team pursued a confiscation order to reclaim the money residents were charged.

Cllr Carwyn Cox, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Getting this compensation would not have been possible without our Trading Standards team working hard with their partners to get the right result for residents.

“It takes time and effort to successfully prosecute rogue traders and I am pleased this case has ended in a positive outcome for those who were affected.”