Veteran's fundraising effort goes viral following chance encounter in Windsor

An 86-year-old’s fundraising efforts for the Royal British Legion went viral following a chance encounter at a Windsor train station.

On Saturday, Paula Modeste spotted veteran Jeffrey Long dressed in full camouflage gear waiting for a train in Windsor.

The pair spoke, with Jeffrey explaining how he was walking 86 miles for his 86 years along the River Thames in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

He had been hoping to raise £1,000 but that target was smashed when Ms Modeste shared his story on Facebook, with Jeffrey's total sitting at just £80.

Comedian Jason Manford picked up on the post and shared it to his 264,000 followers, sending the fundraising total skyrocketing.

Jeffrey has now raised more than £100,000 which will go towards ensuring the Legion can continue to support the armed forces community.

Manford tweeted yesterday (Wednesday) that he hoped to take the pensioner out for dinner to congratulate him for his efforts.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeffrey-long1 to donate.