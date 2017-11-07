Joggers raise money for Royal British Legion at Windsor Poppy Run

Joggers tackled runs to raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL) before holding a minute’s silence to remember fallen war heroes.

About 50 people turned out for the Windsor Poppy Run on Saturday, taking on a 5km, 7.5km or 10.5km route.

Fitness group BRB Military Workout organised the event with support from soldiers from the Coldstream Guards and members of the RBL.

The route began at the Clewer Memorial Recreation Ground and weaved its way past war memorials in the town.

Runners stopped at Windsor Cemetery, in St Leonards Road, and held a minute’s silence.

Windsor resident Peter Brooks, of Newbury Crescent, also laid a wreath on the grave of his grandfather Oliver Brooks, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery in battle near Loos, France, in 1915.

Clive Spires, a relative of the Brooks family, said: “With the children there it was really humbling to see the respect they had.

“It was almost as if someone had pressed a silent button and the children bowed their heads.”

Money raised from the event will be donated to the RBL’s Poppy Appeal.