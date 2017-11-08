Pair charged with manslaughter in connection with Windsor town centre assault

04:14PM, Wednesday 08 November 2017
Police have charged two men with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 50-year-old who was attacked in Windsor town centre.
Mohammed Rasheed, from Wembley, died of his injuries in hospital following an incident near Goswell Hill in the early hours of September 10.
Ashley Ball, 28, of Wheatsheaf Lane, Staines-upon-Thames, and Kirk Bentley, 31, of Church Street, Staines-upon-Thames, were both charged today (Wednesday).
They have both been released on conditional bail and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on December 12.
