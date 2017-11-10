South Western Railway announces £50m deal to refurbish trains

South Western Railway announced today (Friday) it has signed contracts worth £50million with Siemens to refurbish two fleets of trains.

The deal will see full interior refurbishments, with the installation of seat power points for mobile devices, real time information displays and new carpets on the existing 172-strong Class 444 and Class 450 Desiro fleets.

First class sections will get leather seats and new tables with charging points.

The work, which is part of a £1.2bn investment plan for the train firm, will begin in December and is expected to take about a year to complete.



Neil Drury, engineering director, said: "We are delighted to have appointed Siemens to carry out the refurbishment of our Class 444 and 450 Desiros.

"This significant investment in our fleet of trains will see a step change for our customers, and investment in local facilities and suppliers. We have a long relationship with Siemens, who I am confident will deliver a high quality product."