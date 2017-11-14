In pictures: Windsor Contemporary Art Fair

A ‘phenomenal’ range of art went on show at the 13th annual Windsor Contemporary Art Fair.

New and experienced art collectors gathered at Windsor Racecourse on Saturday and Sunday.

Fair directors Sarah McAllister and Deborah James said more attendees were coming away with purchases this year.

Sarah said: “The range of art is just phenomenal and we have seen a lot of visitors walking away with wrapped parcels.”

Local and international artists exhibited their work side-by-side.

Alongside the professional artwork was a stall with work from The Windsor Boys’ School and Windsor Girls’ School pupils.

Sacha Lim, 16, had four photos on display, which he took aged 14 when living in Malaysia.

He said: “When I lived in Malaysia I used to take lots of photos at festivals.

“This is the first time I’ve been to an art fair so it is a new experience for me.

“It is nice to get comments about my work.”

Each year artists donate small canvasses to raise money for The Prince’s Trust charity and so far more than £50,000 has been made through the initiative.

Volunteers Alistair Bertrand and Alison Mihail were pleased with how much interest the stall gathered, making more than £3,000 on the first day.

Alison said: “We get artists who very generously do it regularly.

“It has been very, very busy.”

For the first time this year there was an interactive area where seven artists held workshops and demonstrations.