Permanent anti-terror barriers in Windsor could cost £1.9m

Permanent security barriers costing £1.9million could be built in Windsor early next year, according to a councillor.

Concrete barriers were put up around Windsor Castle in March and October to protect the Changing the Guard route in the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack.

The temporary anti-terror measures were labelled ‘ugly’ by some residents and the council has now employed consultants to come up with designs that can be incorporated into the street scene.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “At the moment it’s very unsightly and not ideally what we’d want in a town like Windsor so there’s a £1.9m budget that will replace this stuff with stuff that does the same job but will be more aesthetic and built into the street scene.”

The cost of the barriers is expected to be shared between the council and Thames Valley Police, Cllr Bicknell added.

The money will need to be agreed as part of the council’s budget, with a decision likely to be made early next year.

Cllr Bicknell said: “At the end of the day it’s got to be the very best balance we can get between security versus aesthetics.

“They’ve managed to do it right in the middle of London so there’s no reason we can’t move in that direction.”

The permanent security measures could include rising bollards.