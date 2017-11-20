Thousands turn out for Windsor Christmas lights switch-on

A ‘wet but wonderful’ time was had on Saturday as families flocked to Castle Hill to watch the Windsor town centre Christmas lights switch-on.

Entertainment was put on throughout the day including singing from The Windsor Boys’ School, School Of The Arts and Royal Free Singers.

Pupils from Upton House School in St Leonards Road marched from Windsor Royal Shopping to the Castle Hill main stage carrying swan lanterns made of papier-mâché and willow, which they made with the help of Windsor-based studio Busy Buttons.

The procession was accompanied by brass music from The Egham Band.

About 3,000 people gathered to watch the lights being turned on by Royal Borough Mayor Cllr John Lenton and Mike Reed from Theatre Royal Windsor’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime.

The town’s festive display features a projection including St George’s Chapel’s stained glass windows and school pupils’ festive drawings illuminating Windsor Castle’s Garter Tower.

Windsor town centre manager Paul Roach said rain did not stop people enjoying the ‘wet but wonderful’ day which had a ‘real community feel’.

“We couldn’t open the roads 20 minutes after the lights were switched on because people just stayed to look at them,” he added.