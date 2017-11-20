Council discusses increasing revenue of Windsor Guildhall as it faces £50k shortfall

Historic uniforms, new parking spaces and joint venture agreements with hotels were just some of the suggestions made by councillors to increase revenue at Windsor Guildhall.

The Grade I historic building is set to make a shortfall of £50,000 this year, which is down to fewer weddings taking place in the borough and competition from nearby hotels with better facilities.

Speaking at corporate services overview and scrutiny panel, David Scott, head of communities and highways at RBWM said: “For the same six month period last year there have been 30 fewer weddings, 15 of which would have been in the Guildhall.”

He said the Guildhall had been projected to make £205k this year but there is currently a shortfall of £50k, although the budget had been set £40k higher than last year.

Cllr Dee Quick (Con, Clewer East) said: “Parking is obviously a very big problem, there is very limited parking and there isn’t a major car park nearby. If you are arriving for a wedding or evening function people do not want to trail through the streets.”

She suggested creating six spaces outside.

Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) suggested setting up a task and finish group which could create a five-year plan to make improvements to the Guildhall facilities.

He said: “There is no reason why that building should be not used every day. I think there will be hundreds of Americans that would love to dine in that room.

“We should be marketing it for America, there are people that come to the Macdonald hotel, look at the building and never walk inside it.

“The staff work very hard, but when you are having a wedding day, the best day of your life, they should be dressed up. We have uniforms for the macebearer or something similar for the clerks that work there, you could even have the town crier there.”

He said the council would have to spend a lot of money on the 17th century building in the next few years to modernise the kitchen and add a disabled lift and the borough should hold discussions with hotels to create a joint venture.

“We need to make it a world class event,” he added. “When I got married there we got a 10 per cent discount because we were residents, that was a big deal at the time and we had a fantastic wedding.”