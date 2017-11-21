Santa's legal helpers sign up for Thames Hospice fundraiser

A team of solicitors will be dressing up as Santas and jogging through Swinley Forest to support Thames Hospice.

Legal minds from Charsley Harrison LLP, based in Victoria Street, will be taking on the charity’s Santa Dash on Sunday (Nov26).

The event, which is celebrating its 10th year, is expected to attract more than 600 people.

Money raised will help the charity, based in Hatch Lane, continue its work in caring for people with terminal illnesses.

Eleanor Thangavelu, officer and compliance manager at Charsley Harrison LLP, said: “We believe it is vital to work with local charities and help them provide expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.”

The dash features a 5km and 10km route and is open to people of all abilities.

Registration closes tomorrow night (Wednesday). Visit https://thameshospice.org.uk/santadash for details.