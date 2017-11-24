Childminder launches reverse advert calendar to support Windsor Foodshare

A childminder is running a reverse advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas to try and stop people in Windsor from going hungry.

Claire Stevens, who runs Claire’s Bears Childcare, has asked parents to donate one item of food for each day their child is looked after in December.

The 34-year-old, of Testwood Road, is hoping to collect 50 non-perishable items which will be donated to Windsor Foodshare, based at Dedworth Green Baptist Church, the week before Christmas.

She said: “I just felt that at this time of year a lot of people don’t always think about giving to others and the food bank needs all the donations it can get.”

The food bank supports about 45 families and individuals a week but says more donations are needed to cover the expected rise in demand over the winter months.

Its project manager, Sarah Howard, said earlier this month that she hoped to set a trend where residents would donate one item a week to help keep the shelves stocked.

Claire, who looks after four youngsters throughout the week as well as her two children Mya and Max, is hoping her advent calendar initiative could catch on throughout the borough.

She added: “The other day I was opening up my donation box and Mya asked me what I was doing and I explained it’s for people that don’t have enough food and she came into the kitchen and wanted to get something out of the cupboards to put in the box.

“It’s an easy thing to do. How much is it to put a few extra cans in your shopping?”

Donation boxes for Windsor Foodshare are available at Tesco, in Dedworth Road, Waitrose in Windsor Yards, and churches across the town.

Visit www.windsorfoodshare.org.uk for details about the food bank.