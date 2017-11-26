Touring bus aims to help youngsters feel comfortable talking about periods

01:00PM, Sunday 26 November 2017
The taboo around youngsters talking about periods is being tackled by a bus packed with interactive activities.
The ‘betty bus’ is stopping off at schools across the country to give boys and girls the chance to ask questions about the menstrual cycle.
Hayley Allerton, 32, from Windsor, is one of six trained facilitators working on the project.
She said the aim is to get girls talking about periods and making them feel comfortable about the subject through a mixture of quizzes, animations and other activities.
Famous people are also used as an example to show that all women have to cope with it.
Hayley said: “If you take people like Little Mix, if they are touring for 12 months then it’s likely they’ll have 12 periods.
“Some nights they will be on stage performing although they’re on their period and that’s perfectly normal.”
Visit www.betty.me for details.
