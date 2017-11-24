Christmas decorations go up at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle kick-started the festive season by unveiling its Christmas decorations yesterday (Thursday).

This year’s winter display commemorates the 20th anniversary of the restoration of the castle following the devastating fire of November 1992.

The State Apartments have been decked out with glittering gold decorations inspired by the intricate gilding work that was undertaken to restore the castle’s interiors to their former glory.

A 20ft Nordmann tree adorned with lights, tinsel and decorations forms the centrepiece of the display in St George’s Hall.