Idea for community-led housing initiative pitched in Windsor

Community-led housing initiatives have been suggested as an option to provide more affordable homes in Windsor.

Residents met members of the social enterprise Ecomotive at Dedworth Green Baptist Church on Wednesday to discuss how the community can have a greater say in developments in the area.

Anna Hope, a founding director of Ecomotive, told the meeting: “The approach that we take is that community-led means not being held to the council agenda, it means being independent.

“We believe the way to create the best quality of housing is for the community to make the majority of decisions for themselves.”

Community-led housing can take many forms, including community land trusts – non-profit organisations which own land and property for the public’s benefit – and housing co-operatives, where residents share the ownership and management of their homes equally.

Ecomotive directors also told residents about the possibility of designing and even building their own homes.

Anna added: “One of the key things is the community is integrally involved throughout the process, conception, vision, design and even potentially doing the building.

“What’s great about community-led is having people that aren’t all necessarily coming from the view of making profit means there can be more creativity in the process.”

The council has commissioned Ecomotive to explore the potential for community-led housing in the borough.

The company’s work will be funded by part of a £103,375 grant the council received from central government’s Community Housing Fund.

Helen Price, a member of the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan group, asked the directors whether people would be restricted from upgrading their homes and moving up the housing ladder if they became part of a community land trust.

Anna responded: “What there needs to be is affordable housing in many different places. We’re looking at the gradual expansion of community land trusts and the disruption of the open market.”