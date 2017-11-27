Previously hidden Thomas Hardy altarpiece goes on show at Windsor church

An altarpiece designed by author Thomas Hardy went on display to the public on Saturday at All Saints Church.

It was accidentally found by parishioner Stuart Tunstall in June 2014 after he set about looking for the Frances Road church’s foundation stone.

That was laid by Prussian Crown Princess Victoria, the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria and the mother of Kaiser Wilhelm II.

Noticing wood panelling behind the altar appeared to stick out from the wall further than necessary, Stuart managed to manoeuvre himself to see behind it.

Instead of finding the foundation stone, which continues to elude the church’s reverend, Jeremy Hurst, Stuart discovered Hardy’s altarpiece.

Rev Hurst held a talk about the discovery, Hardy’s life, and also invited Kate McQuillan, assistant archivist at Windsor Castle, to give a talk.

Visitors would ‘learn a little bit of its story’, Rev Hurst said.

Far From the Madding Crowd writer Hardy, who died in 1928, worked as an architect before achieving success as a novelist.

The altarpiece bears the Lamb of God in the centre, which usually represents Jesus, surrounded by a winged man, ox, lion and eagle, derived from a vision of God in the Old Testament.

It was rededicated by Rev Andrew Proud, the Bishop of Reading, yesterday (Sunday).