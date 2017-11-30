Record numbers suit up for Thames Hospice's 10th anniversary Santa Dash

Record numbers suited up for Thames Hospice’s 10th anniversary Santa Dash.

Nearly 800 runners dressed in Santa outfits, reindeer antlers and flashing noses jogged through Bracknell’s Swinley Forest on Sunday.

The event raised £25,000 which will help the Hatch Lane-based charity continue its work in caring for people with terminal illnesses.

Alison Evans, head of community and events fundraising, said: “The atmosphere was buzzing and with so many people dashing around, the sea of Santas was almost never ending.

“The support we’ve been shown has been truly amazing and we ho-ho-hope we’ve got you all in the festive mood.”