Motorcyclists in festive gear deliver Christmas presents for army families

Motorcyclists revved up their engines and rode to Dedworth’s Broom Farm Estate to deliver sacks of presents on Sunday.

More than 300 people turned out for the Windsor Toy Run, with bikers dressing up as elves, Stormtroopers and Father Christmas.

They started their journey at Ascot Racecourse and rode through the borough before arriving on the estate which is home to the area’s army families.

Gifts were dropped off to The Army Welfare Service for distribution to families who have loved ones serving abroad.

The event, now in its 8th year, is organised by the Royal Borough’s community wardens.

Wayne Eveleigh, a council community warden, said: “It’s been great watching it grow and grow from year to year.”

This year’s event also raised money for the Stroke Association.