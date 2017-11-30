Windsor Great Park walking spot renamed after brothers who wrote to the Queen

A popular spot with walkers in Windsor Great Park has been renamed after two brothers who wrote to the Queen asking for a sign there to be repaired.

Most Saturdays Theo, nine, and Quinn Thomson, aged seven, of St Luke’s Road, Old Windsor, go exploring in The Heather Gardens with their dad Duncan.

Back in September, the brothers spotted a sign in their favourite area, known as Windy Corner, which had become rotten and broken.

They decided to write to Buckingham Palace to notify the Queen about the damage.

Their letter said: “We love walking in your park and our favourite place to go there is Windy Corner.

“But the Windy Corner sign has rotted and fallen over.

“Can you replace it with a new one?”

It added: “My brother Seth blew off at Windy Corner (that didn’t actually happen).”

On Friday, the boys, who have four siblings, received a reply from the deputy ranger of Windsor Great Park, Paul Sedgwick, telling them that the sign had been fixed and there was a surprise waiting for them.

The following day they returned to the Great Park to find a new sign had been installed with a plaque saying ‘Theo and Quinn’s Windy Corner’.

Theo told the Express: “The first time we went there to see if it had been fixed and the second time there was a sign.

“I was so excited. We go there every time we go to Windsor Great Park because it’s a great place to play chase.”