Royal wedding: 'We want Windsor to look its best for this very special day'

Next year’s Royal wedding at Windsor Castle is expected to provide a ‘real boost’ for tourism in the town, according to the council’s visitor manager.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday that Prince Harry will marry US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel in May.

Since the announcement, visitor manager Julia White said hotels in the town have been receiving booking enquiries with businesses bracing themselves for a big rise in footfall.

She said: “It’s fantastic news for the town but also for the Royal Borough in terms of tourism.

“We’re expecting a real boost in the lead up to the wedding and possibly afterwards as well.”

Accommodation in the town centre has been snapped up quickly, with venues including the Macdonald Windsor in High Street and the Holiday Inn Express in Alma Road already selling out for selected weekends in May, according to hotel website booking.com.

Julia added she is hoping the publicity ahead of the ceremony will help to raise the profile of Windsor in North America, which has been a key tourism market for the town.

“The US market is still huge for us,” she said. “Thirty per cent of our visitors each year are from overseas and the biggest percentage of that is from North America. This kind of publicity is going to be a huge help.”

Council leader Simon Dudley said councillors hoped to discuss a paper next month which, if approved, could speed up any improvement works which had been scheduled for Windsor town centre in 2018/19.

He said: “Really we want the town to look its best and make sure there’s no disruption for this very special day.”

Kensington Palace said the cost of the wedding will be footed by the Royal Family and permission has been given by the Queen to use the chapel.

A spokesman said: “Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year-and-a-half.

“The chapel itself has centuries of Royal tradition and hosted the weddings of many members of the Royal Family.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple.”