Calls for Windsor to have its own town council

A call has been made to introduce a town council in Windsor to give a platform to residents who feel their voices are not being heard.

Richard Endacott, vice-chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association, says residents do not have a forum where they can discuss issues in the community directly with the council.

Windsor currently has an Urban Development Management Panel, which has elected Royal Borough councillors who consider planning applications.

There is also a Windsor Town Forum which sees council officers and councillors provide updates on issues affecting the town.

Mr Endacott said: “I think the uproar over the Borough Local Plan (BLP) has shown that people are feeling underrepresented and feeling that their voices are not being heard.

“People would be astonished if they knew there was an underground car park planned for Alexandra Gardens but it’s quite difficult to be astonished if you don’t know about it.”

He added that Windsor could follow the example of Eton, which has its own town council and has 15 elected councillors who meet monthly to consider planning applications and debate issues in the area.

“There’s a cost implication and I appreciate that but it’s whether or not the cost can be balanced off by improving democracy,” Mr Endacott said.

“I’m not standing here saying we should do this, but if it’s an appealing option, let’s look at the feasibility.”

Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park) told the Express that members of the Windsor Town Forum made an effort to provide updates on specific requests from residents.

He added: “The fact of the matter is that if you’re talking about ideas like the Windsor Link Railway or the talk of a car park at Alexandra Gardens, that will always have to go out to consultation.

“There is nothing to stop anybody setting up a petition or jumping up and down.”