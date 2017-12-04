In pictures: Windsor's annual reindeer parade

Christmas was in the air in Windsor as the town held its annual reindeer parade on Saturday.

In the build-up to the event, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) called for the event to be cancelled and accused the council of ‘treating scared animals like decorations’ for the parade.

But it went ahead as planned, with crowds packing the streets to watch the procession which included Father Christmas riding in his sleigh flanked by his trusty reindeer.

The Egham Band led the parade from Windsor Castle’s Advance Gate before touring the town centre and finishing by the Jubilee Monument in Windsor Yards.

Crowds then got the chance to watch Father Christmas’s helpers, who come from the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre in Scotland, as they grazed in a paddock.

Paul Roach, Windsor and Eton town manager, said: “Before the reindeer join the parade they are fed and watered in the Royal Mews before they are introduced to the people of Windsor.

“They look to be happy and healthy and look like they’re enjoying it.”

He added: “For me, it always feels like the first day of Christmas when we do the reindeer parade.”

