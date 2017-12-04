Chihuahua festival held at Windsor Racecourse

Chihuahuas descended on Windsor yesterday (Sunday) for a festival dedicated to the tiny dogs.

Pet owners travelled from Scotland, the Isle of Wight and Cornwall to attend the Fest of Chihuahuas at Windsor Racecourse.

Many of the dogs, which are the smallest breed in the world, came dressed in festive outfits and scuttled around making new friends throughout the day.

Event organisers Haus of Chihuahuas lined up a selection of activities including a Santa Paws Grotto, a festive Christmas market and a doggy wedding shack for pets to exchange gifts with their loved ones.

One of the stranger ways to spend a Sunday, surrounded by hundreds of tiny dogs. Kudos to @EmmaaSheppard for the editing. Barking mad. pic.twitter.com/vhYm60vdfs — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 3 December 2017

The dogs also strutted around the parade ring with their owners during the Chi Idol competition.

Prizes up for grabs included Smallest Dog, Biggest Attitude and Dapper Dog.

Rachel Monk, who founded the event, said: “People often think that they are just the sort of dog you put in your handbag.

“But Chihuahuas are like huge dogs in a small body and they are really spirited and good fun.”

The festival also raised money for Chihuahua Rescue UK.