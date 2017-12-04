Key bus routes connecting Slough with the Royal Borough set to be axed

Key bus routes connecting Slough with the Royal Borough are set to be axed in the new year.

The 2 Slough to Dedworth, 5 Slough to Cippenham, 10/11 Slough to Heathrow via Wraysbury and 15 Slough to Eton Wick services are all being withdrawn by First Bus on January 20.

The company has also announced that the 1 Slough to Britwell, 4 Slough to Maidenhead and 7 Slough to Heathrow via Langley will be running on revised timetables from the same date.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) says it is in talks with a number of bus operators to continue to deliver the routes and is prioritising finding a provider for the 5 Slough to Cippenham service.

Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for planning and transport, said: “We are acutely aware that the changes recently made by First Berkshire, and those that will take place in January, have a massive and detrimental effect on the residents and businesses of Slough and its surrounding areas.

“Large numbers of our residents and businesses rely on public transport on a daily basis to make their journeys around the borough and to surrounding areas, including Heathrow Airport.

“Without these services people will be left effectively cut off. The council has acted immediately and hopes to secure an operator who is able to take on one or more of these services, enabling people to continue to use public transport to reach their desired locations.”