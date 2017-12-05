CCTV released in connection with Virginia Water assault

CCTV images have been released in connection with an attack which left a woman in her 20s needing hospital treatment.

The victim was assaulted by a man close to a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which is captured in the images, in Virginia Water South Car Park at about 3pm on Saturday, November 25.

She was taken to hospital having sustained swelling to her face but has since been discharged.

Jack Keeling, 26, of Warwick Avenue, Egham, Surrey, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault by beating. He appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 28, and will next appear at the same court on January 9.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins, said: “I would like to appeal to a number of specific witnesses who might be able to help our investigation. The first is the driver of the dark coloured vehicle captured in the CCTV.

“I would also like to appeal to two men who helped the victim after she was assaulted. The two men drove the victim away from the scene following the incident.

“We would ask these witnesses, or anyone else with information about the incident, to please call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 448 (28/11/17).”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.