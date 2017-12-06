Inquest held into death of woman who drowned at Windsor's Racecourse Marina

Alcohol ‘played a part’ in the death of a woman who drowned at Windsor’s Racecourse Marina, a coroner has said.

Lesley Anne McGrath, 48, who lived on a houseboat at the marina in Maidenhead Road, was discovered face down in the water in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11.

An inquest into her death, which took place at Reading Coroners’ Court today (Tuesday), heard that she had spent the previous evening drinking with family and friends.

Her husband, Kevin, told the court that she had seemed in ‘good spirits’ before she had left the marina bar on her own at about 10.30pm to go home.

He said: “I watched her walk out and she seemed OK.

“I think she was trying to get on the walkway towards the boat and I think she fell in there.”

After returning to his houseboat at 11pm, Kevin realised his wife had not returned and alerted people at the marina before launching a search party.

They scoured the riverbanks for the 48-year-old and eventually spotted her body floating face down on the water.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.23am and helped pull her out but described her as suffering from hypothermia and in cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced dead at 1.50am.

A toxicology report read out in court said that Mrs McGrath had a measurement of 248mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, three times the drink-driving limit.

Assistant coroner Alison McCormick said that Mrs McGrath died as a result of ‘misadventure’ and ruled out any third party involvement.

She said: “I find that on the basis of probabilities Mrs McGrath fell into the water as she made her way back to the boat.

“There is definitely one element that alcohol played a part in this and that’s the most likely reason why she fell in the first place and that’s why she wasn’t able to save herself.”