Pop-up Legoland shop opens in Windsor Yards

A pop-up Legoland shop has taken over the former Fenwick site in Windsor town centre for the run-up to Christmas.

The store opened in Windsor Yards, formerly known as King Edward Court, on Saturday.

A range of Lego toys were on offer with shoppers also getting the chance to personally engrave their gifts.

Robert Gramson, Windsor Yards centre manager, said: “We’re committed to making sure that we have the best variety of retail options for the people of Windsor and I’m pleased that the Legoland Windsor resort will be joining us, especially this close to Christmas.”

Legoland retail director Russ Gaines added: “The Windsor community is incredibly important to us and after many years of working closely with the town centre team, we’re delighted to be opening our first ever Legoland pop-up store in the very heart of Windsor.”

It will be open at the outdoor shopping centre until Christmas Eve.